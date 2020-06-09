Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor to announce Phase 2 decision on Wednesday as cases climb

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said he would announce a decision on Wednesday on “whether and when” the state will enter Phase 2 of lifting restrictions as the cumulative case count in Arkansas climbed past 10,000 on Tuesday.

Speaking from Pine Bluff on Tuesday, Hutchinson announced 340 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, raising the cumulative total to 10,080.

The cases include 34 in correctional facilities and 306 from the general community.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Arkansas is now 3044 (+89), including:

2764 in the community

141 in nursing homes

139 in correctional facilities

Officials did not provide a county-by-county breakdown of where Tuesday’s new cases were reported.

The death toll in Arkansas rose by six on Tuesday to 161, Hutchinson announced.

Hospitalizations in the state are at a new record-high with 173, up by two since Monday, including 44 patients on ventilators (down by two).

Hutchinson said the state performed 4849 tests yesterday and is on target to hit its goal of 120,000 tests in June.

There have been 6875 recoveries from the virus in Arkansas, up by 256 since Monday.

For more data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

For the latest on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.