Coronavirus in Arkansas: Gyms and fitness centers can reopen May 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ gyms, fitness centers, and indoor athletic facilities can resume operations on May 4, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday.

Hutchinson said a 12-foot social distance will be required while working out and during training classes.

“While you’re excercising you’re exhaling to a greater extent,” Gov. Hutchinson explained.

Face coverings for staff and patrons will also be required except for when actively exercising, Hutchinson said.

Hand sanitizer must be available for customers and equipment should be sanitized between each use, he said.

Pools, showers, spas, and saunas will not be allowed to reopen and team sports will not be allowed to resume.

Hutchinson said the state would likely take another look at team sports in mid to late May.

The remaining decisions will be announced as follows: