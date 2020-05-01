Coronavirus in Arkansas: Hair salons and barbershops to reopen May 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that hair salons and barbershops can reopen in Arkansas on May 6.

Gov. Hutchinson said this would give business owners time to prepare for the restrictions that will be in place.

“With Mother’s Day approaching, we all want a hair cut or some type of treatment, and professionals also want to safely return to the business that they love and enjoy,” Hutchinson said.

No more than ten people will be allowed inside facilities, and walk-ins will not be allowed; reservations are required.

The decision applies to barber, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spa services, Hutchinson said.

Six-foot social distancing will be required in waiting areas, and customer names and information must be recorded. Clients are also advised to wait in their cars or outside until the service is ready.

Face coverings will be required for staff and clients as services permit. Gloves should be worn and hands must be washed before and after services.

Vulnerable populations should still consider staying at home, the governor said.

Cosmetology and barber schools are not included in order, Hutchinson said.

Governor Hutchinson will make his final announcement regarding places of worship on Monday, May 4.