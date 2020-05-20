Coronavirus in Arkansas: Health Department updates data website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 data website, adding a map that shows the current number of active cases by county and other improvements that make the data easier for the public to read.

The Health Department website now breaks down information into the following tabs:

  • COVID-19 cases
  • COVID-19 active cases
  • COVID-19 deaths
  • Tests reported
  • Health metrics
  • Case demographics
  • USA and World
Note: Information reflects data on website on Wednesday, May 20
Desktop users can view the full information on the Arkansas Department of Health website here: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/c2ef4a4fcbe5458fbf2e48a21e4fece9.

If you’re on mobile, click here.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus

