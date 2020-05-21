Coronavirus in Arkansas: Limited-contact team sports can resume June 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Limited-contact team sports at the high school and community level will be allowed to resume practice and competition on June 1, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday.

Sports that are considered limited-contact include: baseball, track, softball, gymnastics, and swimming.

“When it comes to baseball, let’s play ball this summer,” Hutchinson said.

Team practice and competition will be prohibited for close-contact sports including basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, soccer, and martial arts.

Individual practice with own equipment is permitted, and conditioning/training is okay with limited group size and social distancing, according to guidelines shown by the governor Thursday.

Physical distancing will be required except during active sports activity.

Athletes, coaches and staff should be asked and screened about symptoms and exposure.

Face coverings should be in place for everyone 10 or older, but athletes can remove them during active sports activity.

“We want the coaches and staff to set a good example for the young people,” Hutchinson said.

Showers are prohibited, and lockers should be used only for storage.

The guidelines say to avoid huddles, high fives, and any other non-sport related contact.

Personal equipment should be used whenever possible, and anything shared should be disinfected.