Coronavirus in Arkansas: lowest hospitalizations sine June 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state of Arkansas hit the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since June 2020 in today’s Coronavirus update.

108 new cases were added in the Sunday, March 21 update. 6 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,533 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 19; Benton, 15; Washington, 15; White, 10; and Faulkner, 9.

“This is the first time since June 2020 hospitalizations have been below 200. This is a great development,” Hutchinson said. “What this really means is that Arkansans are working together to beat the pandemic. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing and chase COVID-19 out of Arkansas.”

Of the state’s more than 1.6 million vaccine doses, 956,076 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.