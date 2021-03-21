Coronavirus in Arkansas: lowest hospitalizations sine June 2020

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state of Arkansas hit the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since June 2020 in today’s Coronavirus update.

108 new cases were added in the Sunday, March 21 update. 6 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,533 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 19; Benton, 15; Washington, 15; White, 10; and Faulkner, 9.

“This is the first time since June 2020 hospitalizations have been below 200. This is a great development,” Hutchinson said. “What this really means is that Arkansans are working together to beat the pandemic. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing and chase COVID-19 out of Arkansas.”

Of the state’s more than 1.6 million vaccine doses, 956,076 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers