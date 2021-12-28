Coronavirus in Arkansas: New cases, active cases both rise sharply

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, new cases and active cases of COVID-19 both rose sharply across Arkansas on Tuesday.

Total cases increased by 2,414, while cases considered active rose by 1,626.

There were 16 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total in the state during the pandemic to 9,097.

The number of hospitalized patients also saw a pronounced spike, increasing by 51 to 570. The number of them on ventilators fell to 105.

Of the 4,448,220 doses received, 3,676,078 have been administered, for a rate of 82.6%.

The number of individuals in Arkansas considered fully immunized crossed the 1.5 million mark, rising to 1,500,712. An additional 350,604 people are partially immunized.

The counties reporting the most new cases are:

Pulaski – 417

Craighead – 300

Washington – 144

There's an upward trajectory in new cases with more than 2,400 and 51 new hospitalizations. Our positivity rate is up and our vaccinations were lackluster yesterday. With Omicron on the rise we have to prepare for a rough January. I will talk about new CDC guidelines Thursday. pic.twitter.com/v1ow1OSESS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 28, 2021

“Our positivity rate is up and our vaccinations were lackluster yesterday,” observed Gov. Asa Hutchinson.