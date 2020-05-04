Coronavirus in Arkansas: Outdoor event venues can reopen immediately; indoor venues on May 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Large outdoor venues can reopen in Arkansas under new guidelines effective today, May 4, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily COVID-19 press conference.

Examples of such venues include arenas, race tracks, outdoor sports venues, stadiums, amusement centers and fairgrounds.

A 12-foot social distance is required between performers and the audience, and only 50 or fewer performers, players, or contestants are allowed.

The audience must also include 50 or fewer people.

Lines should be marked and monitored for social distancing, and every other row should be unoccupied, Hutchinson said.

Face coverings should be required for anyone over 10 years old, and signs should advise no entry to anyone with symptoms.

Large Indoor Venues

Large indoor venues, such as auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theaters, museums, race tracks, bowling alleys, funeral homes and more, can reopen on May 18, Hutchinson said.

The same guidelines will be in place for indoor venues. Six-foot social distancing will be required in seating, except for with family groups.