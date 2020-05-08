Coronavirus in Arkansas: Pools, splash pads, and swim beaches can open May 22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches can reopen with restrictions on May 22, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday.

Such facilities will be limited to a 50 percent capacity, Hutchinson said, and 6-foot social distancing measures must be in place.

Visitors will be screened, the governor said, and no one with symptoms or recent contact with a positive COVID-19 patient will be allowed entry.

Markings must denote the six-foot distance at slides, diving boards, and other areas.

Tables and chairs must be moved six-feet apart, but families may sit together.

Pool chemistry must also be maintained with twice-daily pH testing, and high touch areas should be regularly disinfected, according to a slide shown by Hutchinson on Friday.