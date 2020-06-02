Coronavirus in Arkansas: Record 374 new cases reported in community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 374 new community cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday — the most new cases reported among the community in a single-day since the pandemic began.

There are now 2115 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, including:

1989 in the community

73 in nursing homes

53 in corrections

There are a record 136 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, up by eleven since Monday, including 31 patients on ventilators, an increase of five.

Hutchinson announced three additional death due to the virus on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 136.

According to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, the 374 new community cases include:

Benton County – 65 cases

Pulaski County – 63 cases

Washinigton County – 57 cases

Sevier County – 33 cases

Craighead County – 21 cases

Yell County – 14 cases

The state reported 3807 tests for June 1, 2020. Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas aims to conduct 120,000 tests during the month of June.

For more data from the Arkansas Department of Health, click here.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch recordings from each daily COVID-19 press briefing on Governor Asa Hutchinson’s YouTube channel.