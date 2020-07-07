Coronavirus in Arkansas: Record-high 32 new hospitalizations, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas spiked by a single-day record high to 369 (+32) on Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported at his daily press conference.

There are now 83 patients requiring ventilators, an increase of two since Monday.

There have been nine additional deaths in the state due to the virus, Hutchinson said, raising the death toll in Arkansas to 301. The governor said five of the deaths were individuals under 65 years old, while four of the deceased were older than 65.

The number of active cases in the state rose by 259 on Tuesday. Hutchinson noted that there is “sort of an asterisk” in terms of the number of new cases due to a dip in testing. He said the state performed 3366 tests over the last 24 hours.

Smith noted the dip in testing was likely associated with the holiday weekend, and he expected the state to conduct increased testing in the coming days.

“With two days of decreasing new cases, I should be happier than I am,” said Smith. “My joy of our lower number of new cases is modified due to the decreased testing that we saw over the weekend.”

The new cases include:

57 in Pulaski County

26 in Benton County

14 in Washington County

The number of cases considered active by the ADH is now 5486 – a net decrease after the state reported 891 recoveries (18,725 total).

The active cases include:

5096 in the general community

273 in correctional facilities

117 in nursing homes

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for July 7 below: