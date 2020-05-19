Coronavirus in Arkansas: State aims to test every nursing home resident and employee in June

An aid worker from the Spanish NGO Open Arms carries out a coronavirus detection test on an elderly woman at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that Arkansas aims to test all residents and staff at nursing home facilities in the state for the novel coronavirus beginning on June 1.

Gov. Hutchinson said this would result in about 40,000-50,000 total tests performed on top of the state’s routine testing.

“It’ll give confidence to our staff, our residents that we’re doing everything we can to make sure there’s no spread, no contagion in these facilities,” said Hutchinson.

He said the plan was developed by Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state will perform the tests throughout the month of June.