Coronavirus in Arkansas: State eclipses 9,000 total deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 9,007.

There were 897 new cases reported, 391 of which are considered active.

There are 494 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 98 of them on ventilators.

The state has received 4,408,200 doses and administered 3,640,382, a rate of 82.6%. There are 1,492,888 residents considered fully vaccinated, while 345,772 are partially immunized.

The counties with the most new cases added today are:

Craighead – 145

Pulaski – 114

Benton – 85

More than 11,000 doses of the vaccine were given out today. I know there are many young adults who got the vaccine over 6 months ago but have delayed getting the booster. This would be the best time to get a booster shot. It will help us all in January. pic.twitter.com/8V2PJElrmS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 22, 2021

“This would be the best time to get a booster shot,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “It will help us all in January.”