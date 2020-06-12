Coronavirus in Arkansas: State reports highest single-day total of new cases with 731

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases in Arkansas — 731 cases — at his daily press conference on Friday.

The new cases include 207 from correctional facilities (most at East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County) and 524 from the general community.

Washington County led the state with 220 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, followed by Benton County with 91 new cases and Madison County with 32 new cases.

There are now 3764 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas, including:

3218 in the general community

402 in correctional facilities

144 in nursing homes

The number of hospitalizations in the state rose to 203 (+16) on Friday, Hutchinson said, while deaths increased by five to 176.

There are now 49 patients in Arkansas on ventilators, an increase of four.

Hutchinson said the state performed 5591 tests over the last 24 hours.