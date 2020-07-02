Coronavirus in Arkansas: State reports record-high 878 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a record number of new cases (+878) of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday.

The new cases include:

Hot Spring County – 151

Washington County – 117

Pulaski County – 98

Benton County – 75

Sebastian County – 55

Faulkner County – 35

Crawford County – 23

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said most of the cases from Hot Spring County are likely related to a correctional facility.

There are now 6098 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, Smith said.

The number of deaths in Arkansas due to the virus rose to 279 (+2) on Thursday.

Hospitalizations in the state are down by three to 272. Smith said this number is likely to rise, however, due to the number of new cases announced in Arkansas.

Hutchinson said the state has performed 7089 test over the last 24 hours. The number of reported recoveries in Arkansas rose by 535 on Thursday.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Thursday, July 2 below: