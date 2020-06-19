Coronavirus in Arkansas: State reports record-high rise in community cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 703 new cases of the novel coronavirus at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Friday, June 19, including 136 new cases in Washington County and 112 cases in Benton County.

Of the 703 new cases, there were 662 in the general community — the largest day of community growth in Arkansas since the pandemic began — and 41 cases in correctional facilities.

There are now 4705 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, including:

3892 in the general community

675 in corrections

138 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to a new high on Friday to 231 (+5 since Thursday). Of those, there are 57 on ventilators, up by four since yesterday.

There have been six additional deaths reported since Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 214.

Hutchinson said the state performed 5167 tests over the last 24 hours.

For the latest on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.