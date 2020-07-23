Coronavirus in Arkansas: State reports record rise in new community cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a record rise in community cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Thursday.

Hutchinson announced 1013 new cases statewide, including 1008 in the general community and five in correctional facilities.

“As I expected from yesterday with the low of 591 cases, but the delay in some of the entry into the system, I had confidence that our number today would be much higher, and it is,” said Hutchinson.

The top counties reporting new cases on Thursday include:

Pulaski – 113

Washington – 76

Benton – 73

Sebastian – 65

Crittenden – 43

Craighead – 41

Hutchinson said there were “numerous” other counties reporting between 25 to 30 cases.

There are now 7009 cases of coronavirus in Arkansas considered ‘active’ by the Department of Health, including:

5994 in the general community

869 in correctional facilities

146 in nursing homes

Hutchinson announced six additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 386.

Hospitalizations in the state are up by six to 480 total, including 107 patients on ventilators.

The number of individuals considered recovered from coronavirus is now 28,864, according to Dr. Jose Romero, interim Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hutchinson said the state received 5487 test results over the last 24 hours.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Thursday, July 23 below: