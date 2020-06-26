Coronavirus in Arkansas: State reports record rise in community cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The State of Arkansas reported its largest daily total of community cases over one 24-hour period on Friday with 669, including 122 cases in Washington County – the most of any in the state – and 68 cases in Benton County.

There are now 5707 cases of COVID-19 considered active in the state, including:

4978 community cases

621 in correctional facilities (+9 on Friday)

108 in nursing homes

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said 22 health care workers, nine nursing home residents, and 13 staff have reported infections since yesterday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced seven additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas, raising the state’s death toll to 249.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain at 284 on Friday, including 63 patients (-3) on ventilators.

The 678 total cases reported today include:

Washington County – 122 cases

Pulaski County – 84 cases

Benton County – 68 cases

Sebastian County – 33 cases

Faulkner County – 31 cases

Crittenden County – 26 cases

Hutchinson shared three graphics on Friday showing how hospitalizations and ICU bed use/availability break down by region across the state:

Hutchinson continued to assert that reopening the state hasn’t contributed to the rise in cases, sharing the following data based on the state’s contact tracing efforts.

The governor said he has “engaged and directed” officials with Alcoholic Beverage Control to report to the Arkansas Department of Health any restaurants or bars which does not comply with public health directives.

Hutchinson also said he is concerned about cases associated with church settings in Arkansas, sharing another graphic showing places of worship with confirmed cases in the state.

There have been 12,784 reported recoveries in Arkansas and 18,740 cumulative cases.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Friday, June 26 below: