Coronavirus in Arkansas: State reports record testing day, 5 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 79 in the general community and one in a correctional facility.

The number of deaths due to the virus in Arkansas has increased by five, according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, raising the state death toll to 107.

Four of the five deaths reported Wednesday were nursing home residents, Smith said.

The 79 new community cases include:

10 in Pulaski County

9 in Crittenden County

7 in Yell County

7 in Benton County

6 in Craighead County

No other county reported more than five new cases, Smith said.

The number of active cases in Arkansas is now 1044, including:

644 in the community

315 in jails and prisons

85 in nursing homes

The number of hospitalizations in the state increased by a net total of one to 79, including 16 patients on ventilators (an increase of two since Tuesday).

Smith reported the state broke its record for single-day testing on Tuesday and is well on the way to its May target of 60,000 total tests.

Arkansas tested 4396 individuals on Tuesday and 1.9 percent returned positive, he reported. The state has now performed 44,240 tests this month and has tested 95,010 individuals in total.

The number of reported recoveries in the state is 3852, an increase of 113 since Tuesday.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.