Coronavirus in Arkansas: State surpasses 50,000 cumulative cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 645 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday.

The statewide death toll is now 555.

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas is now 508 (-6).

The top counties reporting new cases on Monday include:

Pulaski – 61

Sebastian – 52

Garland – 50

Saline – 43

Jefferson – 40

Craighead – 32

Benton – 21

Independence – 20

There are now 7343 cases of COVID-19 statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6450 in the general community

886 in correctional facilities

52 in nursing homes

There have been 50,028 cumulative cases of coronavirus reported in Arkansas since the pandemic began.

The number of patients considered recovered by the ADH rose to 42,139 (+678) on Monday, according to Secretary Dr. Jose Romero.

The state reported 5341 test results over the last 24 hours. The net percent positive rate in Arkansas is now 8.8 percent, Romero said.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

