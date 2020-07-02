Coronavirus in Arkansas: State to allow absentee ballots due to COVID-19 concerns this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the state of Arkansas plans to allow voters to request an absentee ballot due to COVID-19 concerns during the November elections.

Hutchinson said the state’s rule allows anyone “unable to attend a polling site due to illness or physical disability” to request absentee ballot, and that’s been interpreted to apply to COVID-19 health concerns.

The chairmen of both the state’s Republican and Democratic Parties spoke in support of the move on Thursday.

“When it comes to easier access to the polls and a safe environment during COVID-19, we are all in agreement on this particular issue,” said Governor Hutchinson