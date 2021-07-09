Coronavirus in Arkansas: third straight day of 1,000 or more new cases

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday, July 9, announced 1,000 or more new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

1,155 new cases and four additional deaths due to the virus were reported in Arkansas.

There are 6,605 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 497 people are hospitalized and 81 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,948.

There have been 25,924 PCR tests this month and 12,103 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 199
  • Lonoke – 66
  • White – 60

Of the state’s 2,724,040 vaccine doses, 2,172,893 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 228,634 people have received only their first dose, while 1,010,559 people are fully vaccinated.

The ADH had been using Census data from the last 5 years to come up with the percentage of vaccinated Arkansans. But as of July 9, the Department of Health is using only 2019 population data to calculate the percentage.

2020 data has not been finalized yet.

Hutchinson on Twitter mentioned his tour across the state for his Community COVID Conversations.

“During our first Community COVID Conversation last night, my team and I were able to get feedback about what is needed to help vaccinate more Arkansans and how we can continue to fight misinformation,” Hutchinson said. “Our vaccine numbers are increasing slightly, and I hope you’ll do your part.”

