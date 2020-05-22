Coronavirus in Arkansas: Washington County reports most new cases with 32, Benton County follows with 22

Governor says more than half of Washington County cases came from three households

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Of the 154 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Arkansas on Friday, there were 32 cases from Washington County, the most of any county in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced.

More than half of the 32 cases came from three households, the governor said.

“[It] shows you the quickness of spread in a household or in a community,” Hutchinson said.

Benton County reported the second-most new cases in the state with 22, followed by Pulaski County with 19 cases, and Sevier County with 11.

Of the 154 cases announced Friday, there are 135 from the general community, Hutchinson said.

There are now 1470 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, including:

874 in the community

510 in correctional facilities

86 in nursing homes

Hospitalizations in the state are down by a net five to 81, including 14 patients on ventilators (no change).

The governor announced three additional deaths due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 113.

There have been 4029 reported recoveries from the virus in Arkansas.

The state has performed 51,275 tests so far in May — well on the way to its 60,000-test goal.

For more information on Arkansas’ response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.