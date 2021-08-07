Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,633 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 2,633 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Saturday, August 7.

There are 23,900 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,240 people are hospitalized and 271 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,290.

Of the state’s 3,035,260 vaccine doses, 2,434,878 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 335,261 people have received only their first dose, while 1,092,756 people are fully vaccinated.