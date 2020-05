Tina Nguyen, a nurse at at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle’s International District, takes a nose swab sample from a patient in a car during drive-up testing for COVID-19, Friday, May 15, 2020. As testing supplies for coronavirus have become more abundant, the clinic has been able to offer testing to anyone in the community by appointment if they are experiencing symptoms. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms it will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 test to anyone who wants one at the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday.

Starting at noon on Saturday, May 23, tests will begin at the Jones Center JTL Building at 614 E. Emma Avenue in Springdale.

No symptoms or other screening criteria is required.