Coronavirus testing site opens at Pineville Walmart

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site is now open weekly at the Walmart Supercenter in Pineville, Missouri.

Testing will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (weather permitting) in the parking lot of the store at 100 Commercial Lane.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials.

Testing will be available to:

anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus; and to

all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

To be tested, you must schedule an appointment through eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.