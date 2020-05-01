Coronavirus testing site opens at Pineville Walmart

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Testing Site – Test Being Assigned (Courtesy: Walmart)

PINEVILLE, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site is now open weekly at the Walmart Supercenter in Pineville, Missouri.

Testing will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (weather permitting) in the parking lot of the store at 100 Commercial Lane.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials.

Testing will be available to:

  • anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus; and to
  • all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

To be tested, you must schedule an appointment through eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers