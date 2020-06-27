Coronavirus unemployment benefits to expire

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Federal Unemployment benefits made available during the coronavirus pandemic come to an end in a few weeks.

“My business lost work sadly back in February due to COVID and so you rack up three to four months’ worth of bills during that time without an income source coming in. It eventually catches up to you and you run out of money,” said Anna Huynh.

She owns DanceNHance Entertainment, putting together events across NWA but those have come to a stop during the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of my biggest hurdles is that the people who have previously planned events have decided to cancel those events so I owe a substantial amount of money to refunds.”

As a business owner, she was able to get some relief from the pandemic unemployment assistance program.

“I was able to catch up on things like my business truck payment. I was able to catch up on my business phone, my internet.”

In a month she will be getting much less relief.

According to Zoe Calkins the Communications Director for the Division of Workforce Services :

“PUA benefits are available for up to 39 weeks through December 31, 2020. However, the last week they can claim and still receive the additional $600 FPUC payment is the week ending July 25, 2020.”

“I qualify for the bare minimum under PUA and I believe that is about 135 dollars a week.”

Huynh will also be under a work requirement.

Calkins states that: “self-employed PUA claimants must be engaged in activities designed to resume their usual self-employment, rather than making job contacts.”

“That pretty much would mean that I would need to find another form of employment in order to wait it out until I can go and continue my business as a full-time endeavor.”

Huynh said that she is looking into loan opportunities but doesn’t know how she will survive this pandemic.

“Businesses just don’t operate with no income. to be honest, they are no longer businesses. I’d hate that something I’ve done for 20 years to no longer exists or just die.”