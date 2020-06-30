Coroner urging families to wait before visiting nursing homes

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas nursing homes that meet re-opening requirements will be able to welcome visitors starting July 1, but the Washington County Coroner said he strongly disagrees with the decision.

County Coroner, Roger Morris said reopening nursing homes to visitations with the number of cases we have in the state of Arkansas will put residents in a dangerous situation.

Nursing home facilities are home to the most vulnerable population including the elderly and those who have underlying health conditions.

He said that the state continues to see an uptick in positive cases and wearing a mask is not going to be enough to keep the virus out of those facilities.

Morris has seen people of all backgrounds and ages die from this virus and urges family to think twice before putting their loved ones at risk.

“I know it’s up to the individual families. I know they want to see them. I want to see my mom and dad. My mom and dad are not in a nursing home facility but I still see them through a window. I haven’t seen them since this started and I’m not going to. I’m not going to take the chance.”

He said the state of Arkansas should not allow visitations until we are way into phase three of reopening and we are seeing downward trends in positive cases and deaths.