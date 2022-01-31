LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas fell by 11,684 in numbers reported on January 31.

This report includes data from the past weekend as well. There were 12 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the total in the state during the pandemic to 9,628.

The state received 24,200 more vaccine doses and administered 7,444 of them. The percentage of doses given stands at 78.5%.

The number of individuals partially immunized fell by 170, to 372,308, while those fully immunized rose by 2,357, to a total of 1,544,804.

There are 1,715 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a drop of five. Of those, 250 are on ventilators, an increase of nine.

“The steady decline in active cases and lower new cases continue to show us moving in the right direction,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet. “But we still have work to do on the vaccination front. Let’s all do our part.”