COVID-19 and when you’re most contagious

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The risk of getting COVID-19 continues to rise as more Arkansans test positive for the virus.

There’s no on and off switch when it comes to spreading the virus whether you have symptoms or not.

Doctor Gary Berner is the Chief Medical Officer for Community Clinic. He said a person who is positive for the coronavirus can spread the virus at any point, even before they start to feel sick

However, people are the most contagious when they start to develop symptoms that is also the time your body is fighting the virus.

“Anything that admits that respiratory secretion, so coughing, sneezing or a runny nose. That’s when the virus is being exposed. If your breathing more heavily more of that respiration is being expressed out,” said Dr. Berner.

That’s where the mask comes in. Berner said it will help reduce the chances of those droplets infecting others.

Staying home and isolating yourself from other people will also reduce the chances of spreading the virus.

You reach the end of your infectious period, 10 days from when you first started feeling sick, when you’re showing no signs of fever for at least 3 days and your respiratory system is improving.

Berner said to check in with your doctor to get cleared before going back into public around others.