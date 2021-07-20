COVID-19 case numbers increase to more than 1,800; no new deaths reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard reported 1,875 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, July 20.

There are 11,475 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 815 people are hospitalized and 131 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 remained at 6,007.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 297

Benton – 167

Washington – 121

The good news is that we have no new deaths in today’s COVID report, but the increase in hospitalizations and active cases is a trend we must turn around. The increase in cases will only stop when we follow guidelines and get the vaccine shot. The vaccine keeps people alive. pic.twitter.com/S7XfsJGYhk — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 20, 2021

The number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized currently sits at 1,031367, an increase of 2,417 in the last 24 hours.

For partially immunized Arkansans the number sits at 253,008, an increase of 2,987 in the last 24 hours.

