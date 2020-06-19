COVID-19 cases at Wrightsville prison more than doubles

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Four days ago, Monday, June 15, there were 16 inmates who tested positive at the Wrightsville Unit in Pulaski County, now 41 are infected with COVID-19, according to The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).
Another ADC location, Northwest Arkansas Work Release, in Springdale (Washington County), has one positive COVID-19 case.
East Arkansas Regional Unit, in Lee County, positive cases are now 550 — an increase of 75 from Monday. No inmates have recovered from COVID-19, according to the ADC.
No additional inmate deaths have been reported.
Six ADC locations have COVID-19 cases: Cummins Unit, Grimes Unit, East Arkansas Regional Unit, Randall L. Williams, Wrightsville, and Northwest Arkansas Work Release.
