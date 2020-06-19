COVID-19 cases at Wrightsville prison more than doubles

April 23, 2003 file photo shows the interior of the Arkansas Department of Correction prison in Malvern, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Four days ago, Monday, June 15, there were 16 inmates who tested positive at the Wrightsville Unit in Pulaski County, now 41 are infected with COVID-19, according to The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

Another ADC location, Northwest Arkansas Work Release, in Springdale (Washington County), has one positive COVID-19 case.

East Arkansas Regional Unit, in Lee County, positive cases are now 550 — an increase of 75 from Monday. No inmates have recovered from COVID-19, according to the ADC.

No additional inmate deaths have been reported.

Six ADC locations have COVID-19 cases: Cummins Unit, Grimes Unit, East Arkansas Regional Unit, Randall L. Williams, Wrightsville, and Northwest Arkansas Work Release.

