COVID-19 cases rise to 565 in Oklahoma, 6 new deaths

Cashier Baby San wears a face shield and stands behind a plexiglass shield as she hands a receipt to a customer at grocery store Super Cao Nguyen, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Oklahoma City, due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 565 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and six additional deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.

There are now 23 total deaths in the state.

The six new deaths include:

Three in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 50-64 age group and another male older than 65.

One in Canadian County, a male older than 65.

One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.

One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.

Oklahoma also reports 1229 negative test results and 177 hospitalizations.

Interactive Map: