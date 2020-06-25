COVID-19 death —woman was at the hospital less than a day

Arkansas sees surge in positive COVID cases; deaths at 242

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith woman, 53, went to Baptist Health’s emergency room and died less than 24 hours as a result of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 24.

“The Asian woman also had underlying medical conditions,” said Sebastian County Coroner Kenneth Hobbs.

This is the second COVID-19 related death Hobbs has confirmed.

The first was Carlos Acosta Aguilera, 63, who had no underlying medical conditions. The Fort Smith man died at Mercy Hospital ICU on June, 1, according to Hobbs.

