LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KNWA) — Arkansas health officials say hospitalizations from the coronavirus in Arkansas continued to climb on Sunday, reaching a new one-day record high of 741.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 19 more people were hospitalized Sunday. Health officials also reported 1,038 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total so far to nearly 122,000.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday on Twitter “we are likely headed for a difficult week.”