COVID-19 in Arkansas: 20 more people hospitalized, active cases tick up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas went up slightly as did hospitalizations for the virus.

There were 5,893 active cases of the virus reported Saturday. This is an increase of 16 from the previous day. Of the active cases, 1,425 were people 18 and younger.

When it comes to the currently active cases, 77.8% of them are in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that there were an additional 507 new cases, raising the total cases to 527,213.

The ADH tracker shows that 87.9% of people hospitalized for the virus were not fully vaccinated.

There was one death recorded on Saturday, bringing the total number of people who died from COVID-19 related causes to 8,653. Eighty-six percent of deaths were in people not fully vaccinated, according to the ADH.

Currently, 354 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 20 more than Friday.

As of Saturday, 68 people on ventilators, two more people than the previous day. There were 161 people in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 5,361 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

A new variant of the virus has been found in a handful of countries, but no cases have been found in the U.S. yet. Scientists are studying the new variant to learn how dangerous it is and how easily it can be spread. News of the variant caused financial markets around the world to drop.

“With the new variant (Omicron) from South Africa, we must continue our efforts & education on vaccines,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Arkansans understand the risk of Covid & on their own are making the decision to be vaccinated.”

With the new variant (Omicron) from South Africa, we must continue our efforts & education on vaccines. Arkansans understand the risk of Covid & on their own are making the decision to be vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/30NRaTUGYl — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 27, 2021

Currently, 1,438,733 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, which is 50.6 % of the Arkansas population age 5 and older, according to the ADH. In addition, 324,846 are partially vaccinated, 11.4% of the population age 5 and older.