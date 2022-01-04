COVID-19 in Arkansas: 6,562 new cases, new high since pandemic began

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported the highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with 6,562 new cases on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with 27 additional deaths.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson read the latest numbers at his weekly press conference, also announcing cases considered active increased by 5,118 to 32,280, another highest increase since the pandemic started.

There are 775 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 118 of them on ventilators.

Of the state’s 4,435,890 vaccine doses received, 3,723,254 have been administered, for a rate of 83.90%.

The total of fully vaccinated people in the state is 1,509,843 while 357,124 are partially immunized.

The counties reporting the most new cases today are:

Pulaski – 1,332

Washington – 472

Craighead – 439

Last week, the governor announced 1.5 iHealth at-home testing kits will be distributed for Arkansans to use. An additional 50 National Guardsmen will assist with the delivery of these tests, which Gov. Hutchinson hopes arrive by the end of January.

The governor did not announce any mandates for schools but gave information that showed students and staff saw a 25% reduction in COVID-19 case rates when districts implemented a full mask mandate.