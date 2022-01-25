COVID-19 in Arkansas: active cases and hospitalizations decrease

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Total COVID-19 case numbers increased over 7,943 since yesterday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly press conference, Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Active cases appear to be ticking down, as the Arkansas Department of Health reported active case numbers decreasing by 3,742.

State hospitals also decreased its number of patients hospitalized from yesterday, decreasing by 32 to make the total number of patients 1,785. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 18, while 32,411 patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The governor also announced there have been 24 new deaths due to the virus.

ADH reported to having received 4,725,470 vaccines on Tuesday, with 3,778,781 doses being given. 365,389 Arkansans are partially vaccinated, while 1,509,843 were reported to be fully vaccinated. The percent of doses given is an even 80%.

The following counties were reported to having the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases: