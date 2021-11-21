COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline after nearly a week of rising

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active COVID-19 cases were down for the first time in days on Sunday as the number of hospitalizations ticked upward.

There were 6,327 active cases of the virus reported Saturday. This is a decrease of 63 over the previous day. This is the first time active cases have gone down since Nov. 15, nearly a week ago.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that new cases went up by 304, raising total cases to 524,170.

The number of deaths increased by three in the data released Sunday, with 8,615 people dying from the virus since the pandemic began.

Currently, 314 patients are hospitalized from the virus, eight more than Saturday.

As of Sunday, 63 people on ventilators, two fewer people than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 5,979 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

In the last week we have increased by 10,000 the number of fully vaccinated Arkansans. While active cases are up by about 1,200 over last week, we have 30+ fewer hospitalized; and our deaths are lower than in some time. Let’s beat the predictions and have a safe Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/wNvmN7wHUU — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 21, 2021

“In the last week we have increased by 10,000 the number of fully vaccinated Arkansans,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “While active cases are up by about 1,200 over last week, we have 30+ fewer hospitalized; and our deaths are lower than in some time. Let’s beat the predictions and have a safe Thanksgiving.”

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,431,179, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 316,686.