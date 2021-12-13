COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases decline while deaths rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas fell on Monday, while deaths rose.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases fell by 697, to a current total of 7,388.

There were 17 deaths reported, bringing Arkansas’ total during the pandemic to 8.865.

Of the 4,420,850 vaccine doses the state has received, 3,551,815 have been administered, an 80.3% rate.

Of those Arkansans vaccinated in the state, 1,475,638 are fully immunized, while 336, 561 are partially vaccinated.

There are 510 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 24. Of those patients, 103 are on ventilators, a decrease of five compared to Sunday.

The counties reporting the most new cases are:

Benton – 27

Craighead – 22

Sebastian – 19

“New cases are lower than last week, but we still need to improve our vaccination rate,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.