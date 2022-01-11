COVID-19 in Arkansas: active cases double in last week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas doubled its number of active cases in the last week, with the Arkansas Department of Health reporting the total number to be over 64,000 on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Governor Asa Hutchinson read the numbers in his weekly press conference, announcing 3,613 new active cases reported by the ADH, along with 25 deaths. There are also 7,756 new total cases, increasing the overall number to 629,825.

The number of hospitalizations continued to increase as well. There were 80 additional COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday. This pushes the total number of people currently hospitalized to 1,148.

Of the COVID-19 positive hospitalizations, 163 are on ventilators, an increase of 16 over the previous day.

To counter this increase, Gov. Hutchinson said $50 million was approved to provide 265 hospital beds.

Counties with the highest numbers of new cases recorded were listed as:

Pulaski – 1,529

Benton – 552

Washington – 432

The number of fully vaccinated people in Arkansas stands at 1,509,843 on Tuesday. In addition, 365,389 Arkansans have received their first shot, becoming partially immunized.

In total, the state has received 4,725,470 doses, while 3,778,781 total doses have been given in the state.

The governor also announced the at-home tests have arrived and are available at various locations throughout the state.

To find a specific location in your area where you can find a testing kit, click here.