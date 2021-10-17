COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases fall after one-day increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of COVID-19 active cases is down Sunday after going up the previous day.

Active cases were down by 210 down to 6,559 in the state. There were 383 new cases of the virus reported Sunday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 506,956.

The number of people in Arkansas hospitals due to complications from COVID-19 remain unchanged on Sunday at 462. There was no change of the number of Arkansans on ventilators either, with the number remaining at 133.

Health officials also reported five more deaths due to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,200.

There were 2,632 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans is now 1,373,068 with more than 285,513 Arkansans being partially vaccinated.

“We continue to see declining new and active cases throughout the state,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Vaccine numbers remain in the typical range for the weekend. The sooner we get vaccine doses into the arms of Arkansans, the sooner we can see a further decline of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”