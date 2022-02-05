LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the first week in February comes to an end, new figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show that the state has seen a steady decline in active cases and hospitalizations.

According to the ADH, active cases dropped by 3,409 to 41,069. The state saw 1,631 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, raising the total to 793,361.

Data shows that hospitalizations have continuously dropped, with 43 fewer patients hospitalized since the previous day, lowering the total to 1,512. The number of patients on ventilators saw a slight increase of five, bringing the total to 230.

Health officials reported 31 deaths, pushing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,793.

The ADH also reported that 1,688 vaccine doses were given in Arkansas. There are currently 1,550,002 state residents fully vaccinated, with another 371,457 who are partially vaccinated.