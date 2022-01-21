COVID-19 in Arkansas: active cases pass 100,000; over 3% of state population

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Active COVID-19 case numbers increased over 3,500 since yesterday, bringing the total to over 100,000, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly press conference, Friday, Jan. 21.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported active case numbers increasing by 3,512 to 101,141, with xxxx new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 726,716 cases since the pandemic began.

State hospitals also continue to take in an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, bringing in 18 more since yesterday, making the total number of patients 1,658. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 195, while 31,848 patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The governor also announced there have been 14 new deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications to 9,484.

ADH reported to having received 4,851,220 vaccines on Friday, with 3,842,008 doses being given. 371,748 Arkansans are partially vaccinated, while 1,533,728 were reported to be fully vaccinated. The percent of doses given is 79.20%.

The following counties were reported to having the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases:

Pulaski – 1,035

Benton – 859

Washington – 702

Gov. Hutchinson also illustrated slides showcasing that since Feb.1, 2021, 84.30% of COVID-19 deaths were of those not fully vaccinated, while 15.70% were fully vaccinated.

84% of hospitalizations were for those not fully vaccinated, and 16% were fully vaccinated, and 75.20% of cases were not fully vaccinated, while 24.80% were.