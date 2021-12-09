COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see big increase, vaccinations trending up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing a big jump in active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, even as vaccination levels continued to trend up.

The ADH data showed 7,967 active cases of the virus, an increase of 420 from the previous day. There were 918 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 536,368 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 14 deaths Thursday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 8,810.

The figures also showed 460 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 20 in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators bumped up to 15 to 95, while 192 patients are in ICU care, up by 15 from the prior day.

In the last 24 hours, 13,725 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. That number reflects the growing vaccination trend in the state, with the seven-day rolling average for vaccinations being up by nearly 5,000 doses in the last week.

The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,467,942, with another 334,787 partially immunized.