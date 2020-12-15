COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give update after record-breaking week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. from the State Capitol with the latest COVID-19 numbers.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,355 new cases making a total of 187,057 cases.

The state also added 45 deaths Tuesday, for a total of 2,990, along with and additional 1,050 people reported hospitalized.

Last Thursday the governor announced during a primetime address that emergency orders would continue through the end of the month but did not say what his plans were for the orders after January 1.

Monday also saw the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer be delivered to the state. More hospitals in the Little Rock area reported receiving their first vaccine shipments, earmarked for frontline health care workers, Tuesday morning.

