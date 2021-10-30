COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue downward trajectory, active cases rise slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue their downward trek in Arkansas while the number of active cases ticked up slightly.

The ADH also reported Saturday that seven fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the hospitalization count to 341. There are 90 patients on ventilators, a decline of six from Friday.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active cases went up by 29 to 4,926. There were 464 new cases of the virus also reported Thursday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 512,994.

The data also reported 17 more deaths attributed to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,370. The number of deaths is now greater than the city of Wynne in Cross County, which has a population of 8,367 and is the state’s 45th largest municipality.

“Doses continue to remain high and active cases continue to follow a low trend,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “Hospitalizations also continued dropping. These are great signs of the work we have done so far. We must continue being vigilant and keep increasing vaccinations.”

ADH also reported 13,458 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,397,358, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 286,432.