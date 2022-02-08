LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hospitalization and ventilator numbers continue to decline in the latest COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to the data from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases have declined 2,736 to a total of 30,302, while the total number of cases has increased 2,965 to 798,036.

28 more Arkansans have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,895 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations saw a decrease on those hospitalized and those on ventilators, with 118 less and 22 less, respectively. 20% lower than a week ago. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients sits at 1,359 with 196 Arkansans on ventilators.

34,250 Arkansans have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,482 have been on ventilators during that time.

Nearly 4,000,000 vaccine doses have been administered, at 3,904,196, a 3,287 increase since yesterday, while 4,957,690 have been received, a 300 increase from yesterday.

The percent of doses given rests at 78.80%, while 371,371 Arkansans have been partially immunized, and 1,552,002 have been fully immunized.

Arkansas counties with the highest numbers of new cases include: