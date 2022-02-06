LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that hospitalizations have continued to fall over the last 11 days as omicron appears to show a push past its peak over the past week.

Data from ADH shows the total number of active cases in the state fell by 2,754 in just 24 hours, making that number 38,314. The figures show there have now been 794,342 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 981.

The ADH also reported there are 1,493 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, falling by 19 from the day before. The figures show 229 patients currently on ventilators, one less than the previous day and 460 patients in ICU which is three more than Saturday.

The data reported on Sunday shows there are now 9,831 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 38 from the previous day.

“Hospitalizations have declined for the 11th day in a row,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a message on social media. “We’re continuing to come down from the Omicron peak, but we still need to be mindful of the virus. Vaccines prevent serious illness and hospitalizations.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 917 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,899,719. There are now 1,550,402 Arkansans who are fully immunized and 371,324 partially immunized.