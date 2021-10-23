COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations drop below 400 for the first time since July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – For the first time since July, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 symptoms in Arkansas has fallen below 400.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported on Saturday that hospitalizations dropped by 28 in the last day to 386 in the state.

Hospitalizations were less than 400 on July 5. The number on that day was 351.

The ADH also reported that the active case count went down by 57 to 5,637.

In total, there were 440 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, which brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 509,999.

The state also reported 12 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the new total for the state to 8,267.

Health officials reported 120 patients on ventilators, a decrease of three.

“Today’s report shows a good day for vaccinations,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated on Twitter. “It’s also good to see declining active cases again. If you’re out at the State Fair this weekend, look for vaccination stations to protect yourself and your family from COVID.”

ADH also reported 9,849 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,384,969, while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 283,170.